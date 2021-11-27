Firefighters from across Pontotoc County struggled to extinguish a fire in a heavily wooded and cluttered area Friday about four miles southwest of Allen on State highway 1.
The Ada Fire Department was first on the scene, followed soon after by the arrival of Allen firefighters.
A plume of black smoke could be seen from as far away as Ada.
Two structures were completely destroyed by the afternoon blaze, but no injuries were reported.
Early reports indicated the fire may have been a controlled burn that got out of control. Fire spread into woods and grassland throughout the scene.
Efforts to extinguish the blaze were hampered by the lack of nearby fire hydrants. Three tanker trucks from surrounding volunteer fire departments ferried water into the the scene at the end of a narrow unpaved road.
In addition to Ada and Allen firefighters, Byng, Homer, and Francis Fire Departments brought resources to the location.
The scene was secured by nightfall.
