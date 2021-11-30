A blaze broke out mid-morning Tuesday at May Trailer Manufacturing, 19030 County Road 1590, just adjacent to State highway 3 south of Ada.
Flames were reported by Ada Fire Department personnel as they approached the fire, and smoke could be seen hovering close to the ground in the calm morning air.
The initial cause of the fire was not known. Employees were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
In addition to the Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Allen Emergency Management, Stonewall Fire Department, and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department were on the scene.
