A fire completely destroyed a house early Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Baltimore in Allen.
Several area fire departments were summoned to assist the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, but when Allen firefighters arrived on the scene, all other departments were canceled, as the house was fully engulfed in flames, with no chance of extinguishing it.
“We got toned out at approximately 4:18 this morning,” Braley Dickerson, Allen Police Chief, said Tuesday, referring to tones set off via radio to alert emergency responders. “I arrived on the scene alone at about 4:25, which is when I took those pictures.”
Allen firefighters arrived shortly after Dickerson, and remained on the scene to prevent spread of the blaze to nearby property.
“We just kept it contained to that one house,” he added. “It actually did melt some siding off the neighboring house, which is the same property owner, and we sprayed water on it and cooled it down.”
The house was reportedly vacant.
Some reports indicated residents heard a loud noise - like a boom - around the time the fire was first reported, causing speculation that the fire might have been intentionally set, but Dickerson said the noise may have been an exploding propane tank.
“We don’t have a cause in mind,” Dickerson said, adding that the investigation is ongoing. “One thing I can tell you is there was live power to it, so on an old house like that, anything’s possible.”
