A wildfire burned through more than 20 acres of pasture and more than a dozen hay bales Thursday afternoon in the 4700 block of County Road 1600 north of Roff.
Authorities say the fire was caused by a hay baler malfunction which set surrounding grass on fire.
No structures were threatened by the blaze, which occurred on a 400-acre residence. Firefighters from Roff, Pickett, Vanoss and Ada were joined by first responders from other departments and the Pontotoc County Emergency Management office.
Bales of hay were allowed to burn while fire crews prevented the spread of the blaze, which was under control by early afternoon.
