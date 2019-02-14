OKLAHOMA CITY — A joint working group of lawmakers on Wednesday voted unanimously to advance a series of legislative recommendations aimed at fine-tuning the state’s medical marijuana laws.
The recommendations, which represent the Legislature’s first concrete step in developing a new, comprehensive medical marijuana framework, must still receive approval from House and Senate leadership as well as both full chambers and Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.
State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, co-chair of the working group, said legislative leaders could ultimately decide all recommendations are “worthless,” prompting a “minor uprising.”
The bipartisan group of lawmakers has been working for nearly nine months to craft a series of permanent laws regulating the industry. Voters first approved State Question 788 — a ballot measure legalizing the drug — in June. That measure allowed the industry to launch last year, without legislative action. But lawmakers and industry experts have raised concerns that the citizen-crafted ballot measure created unintended loopholes that could jeopardize patient safety.
“The reality is we’ve been saying from Day 1 that because (State Question) 788 was such a skeleton, we still had to fill in all the tissue and the organs, and all the muscle,” said Bud Scott, executive director of the Oklahoma Cannabis Industry Association. “We knew that was coming. It’s just, ‘What does that look like?’”
McCortney said he believes the more than 90 pages of recommendations honor the spirit of the state question while expanding the language.
“This is the bill that I think the Legislature would have written if we would have written the first version of 788,” he said. “So we’re just solidifying it into the type of language that the Legislature usually has in law.”
The recommendations include required laboratory testing and labeling of products. It also clarifies the employee-employer relationship regarding who can use marijuana, he said.
“If you work in a safety-sensitive position, then your employer has the right if they want to, to test you for marijuana and to make their hiring decision based on that,” McCortney said. “If you’re not in one of those positions, then they have no right to discriminate against you at all for your having a medical marijuana license.”
Group member state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said he’s comfortable with the recommendations, which he said could be fine-tuned further as they advance through the Legislature.
“I think that everybody else understands that it is truly a compromise bill, and so we’ve got to push it through the Senate, and that is not going to be easy,” he said, adding that some state senators have expressed interest in reversing legalization or slowing it down.
Scott said his members support some of the recommendations, but believe other parts “are a little overhanded.”
“But we’ll get there, I think, as a community,” he said.
Scott said there’s a definite need for testing and quality control, and members support that as long they’re being given as many opportunities as possible for businesses to conduct that testing.
“But if it ends up getting tightened down too much to where it’s a couple of labs, it’s going to be a problem,” Scott said.
His trade group’s members are concerned about the inventory management recommendations. They’d like to see a more voluntarily program implemented, rather than a tracking program where every plant has to be tagged from the time it’s planted to distribution.
“A., it’s incredibly expensive to both the state and to our businesses,” Scott said. “And B., it’s ineffective. It does not prevent diversion.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
