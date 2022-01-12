The U.S. Department of the Treasury provides information on its new Final Rule on use of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds enacted as part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed to respond to COVID-19 at the state and local levels, including:
1 Expansion of use
First, Treasury has expanded the non-exhaustive list of uses that recipients can use to respond to COVID-19 and its economic impacts — ensuring states and localities can adapt quickly and nimbly to changing public health and economic needs. This includes clarifying that recipients can use funds for certain capital expenditures to respond to public health and economic impacts and making services like childcare, early education, addressing learning loss, and affordable housing development available to all communities impacted by the pandemic.
2 Public sector hiring
Treasury has expanded support for public sector hiring and capacity, which is critical for the economic recovery and in maintaining vital public services for communities.
3 Pay for essential workers
The Treasury Department has streamlined options to provide premium pay for essential workers, who bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors.
4 Infrastructure projects
Treasury has broadened eligible water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects – understanding the unique challenges facing each state and locality in delivering clean water and high-speed broadband to their communities.
5 Simplifying small locality programs
In addition to these expansions, Treasury has greatly simplified the program for small localities – many of whom have received a historic federal investment in their communities through this program – including through the option to elect a standard allowance for revenue loss rather than calculating revenue loss through the full formula.
