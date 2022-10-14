Film festival rolls out red carpet

It’s starts with a friendly little stroll among friends and then the red carpet comes out as an official start to a film festival not seen before in Pauls Valley.
The brainchild of Uraina Smith of Pauls Valley and Dathan Smith of Wynnewood, no relation by the way, dozens of movies from all over the world have been submitted for what they call the Red Brick Road Film Festival.
A handful of downtown spots will be the places to catch one or more of these films set for Friday night through Sunday afternoon, Oct. 14-16.
Both of the Smith tandem have experience in the film industry as Uraina says she’s amazed at how many filmmakers wanted to be a part of this, including at least one from right here in PV.
“In the short amount of time we’ve been accepting films we still had 80 submissions,” she said adding that got started around July 1.
“We’ve had them from all over the world – Spain, Germany and all over the United States. The quality of a lot of these films is superb. There are over 48 hours of film here. There’s a good quality of films and lot of them have already received awards.
“I don’t think anybody is going to be disappointed. For those people who love to be entertained by film this is the place for them.
“We’re going to see people’s passion unfold on the big screen,” Uraina said as she’s quick to add most are family-friendly.
It officially kicks off with a wine walk at 5:30 p.m. Friday night starting at the arts center. Different downtown businesses have agreed to serve as stops for the walk.
That’s followed at 7 p.m. with the red carpet and special guest Count Gregore at the arts center.
Then comes a couple of silent film classics – the 1902 “A Trip to the Moon” and from 1922 the vampire tale of “Nosferatu.”
On Saturday it gets started at the Royal Theater with film showings at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
At 2 p.m. music videos and animation films will hit screens at the Toy and Action Figure Museum.
There will also be a special screening of a short film done by PV student Eli Pickett.
The Vault art gallery and arts center will screen films on Saturday evening.
Then it’s onto Sunday as the films hit the Royal Theater screen starting at 9:30 a.m.
An awards ceremony for the filmmakers is at 2 p.m. at the arts center.
Okie Shorts at The Vault wrap up the festival at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for a day or $25 for a VIP pass taking in all events included in the festival.
“We plan on expanding every year, and we’re thinking about maybe adding a category like future filmmakers,” Uraina said.
