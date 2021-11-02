The Film Education Institute of Oklahoma and the Pontotoc Technology Center hosted a one-day filmmaking mini-camp Wednesday at PTC.
"We are here today to educate and inspire individuals to consider working in a unique and exciting industry that's budding here in our state, and that's the world of film and television," Trevor Rogers, Executive Director/Workshop Producer for FEIO said.
Students were given an overview of the opportunities in the Oklahoma film industry, learned lingo, safety measures, and hierarchy on a film set, learned how to make industry connections and showcase their skills, and, of course, were able to use some of FEIO's technically sophisticated filmmaking equipment.
"We've brought with us about half a million dollars worth of equipment that we were fortunate to place in student's hands," Rogers added. "These are the tools that they are going to be working with every day in the industry, on every movie made here in Oklahoma. We wanted to give them a taste of what's out there.
"We often have aspiring filmmakers who want to get into the industry, who just don't know anything about it. They think that the film industry is a camera and a director and an editor, yet it's so much more than that. So today we covered probably 15 different departments and different jobs that students have at their disposal, to give them a taste of what else might be out there."
"I feel like today was a success," Tina Davis, IT Instructor and Film-Friendly Community Leader at PTC said. Davis said she is also in a beta test group for Film 101 for FEIO.
"With rebates (for films) going up and more films coming in to Oklahoma," Davis continued, "it's only going to mean more jobs and more need for crew members. This was a perfect way to introduce people to the idea of it and to see if they like it. I think it was well-received. It was great."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.