Ada Sunrise Rotary members worked with students from Latta High School’s Interact Club to replace three aging water fountains after students at the school discovered bacteria in the old fountains.
A group of students conducting an experiment discovered the bacteria, prompting two members of Latta’s Interact Club to attend an Ada Sunrise Rotary meeting last year, where they asked for ASR’s help to raise the money needed to replace the fountains. More than a year and about $5,000 later, working together, the groups achieved their goal.
“We got a district grant from Rotary International and we put the rest of the money into it ourselves,” said Ada Sunrise Rotarian Steve Gardner. “The Interact Club at Latta High School came to our board and said, ‘We need money for this.’ It was a lot of money to raise and they needed help.”
Gardner said since New Year’s Day, faculty and students together have already run 3,400 bottles through the new fountains, each of which are equipped with bottle refilling stations that produce filtered, chilled water.
Ada Sunrise Rotary was able to raise the funds and secure discounts on the stations and the first few water filters.
The Latta Interact Club will fundraise to replace filters going forward.
———
