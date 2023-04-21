Tuesday was the filing deadline for your 2022 income tax return. The Internal Revenue Service offers these important points about penalties for filing or paying late.
1 You may not face a late payment penalty.
“If you requested an extension to file your individual income tax return and paid at least 90 percent of the taxes you owe with your request, you may not face a late payment penalty. However, you must pay any remaining balance by the extended due date.”
2 You can reduce additional interest and penalties by paying as much as you can with your tax return.
“You should explore other payment options, such as getting a loan or applying for an installment agreement, to make payments. The IRS will work with you on a plan to pay over time.”
3 The penalty for filing late is normally five percent of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that a tax return is late.
“That penalty starts accruing the day after the tax filing due date and will not exceed 25 percent of your unpaid taxes.”
4 Some people can get more time to file without having to ask for an extension.
“United States citizens and resident aliens who live and work abroad, as well as members of the military on duty outside the U.S., have until June 15 to file and pay any amount due without requesting an extension.”
5 If both the five percent late filing penalty and the one-half percent late payment penalties apply in any month, the maximum penalty that you’ll pay for both is five percent.
“If you file your return more than 60 days after the due date or extended due date, the minimum penalty is the smaller of $205 or 100 percent of the unpaid tax.”
