Fighter pilot, flight surgeon visit Ada airport

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.
ADA [ndash] Services for Frank James Wright, 72, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Stonewall. Mr. Wright passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.