Excitement is in the air for the Fifth Friday Art Walk on March 31st from 5:55 p.m. to 9 p.m., starting at the Pauls Valley Cultural Center located at 220 W. Paul Ave.
There will be the Inspryal Circus Performers (stilt walkers and hula hoop jugglers) walking the streets. Also Door Prize Giveaways of great restaurant gift Certificates chosen every 30 minutes.
There will be a silent auction of various art pieces so do not forget to check throughout the art walk to see if someone has out bid you. Final Bids will be at 8:30 p.m. and the winning bidders will be announced at that time.
There will be information tables of: the Pauls Valley Arts Council -Membership $25 a year; Red Brick Road Film Festival; Arts Council Theater; and Garvin County Choral Society & Sinfonietta selling tickets to Broadway Meets Vivaldi performance Sunday- April 30 at 4pm. Jeff Satterlee will have his display of NEON Signs on.
March 31st is “National Crayola Day” and the PVAC will be handing out packs of 4 Crayons at the Depot and in the PVAC building will be large print posters up on our walls to color as you go through the art walk.
At the Depot, Miss Penny Parker will be face-painting and there will be color sheets for all to color. There will be a representative from the International Student Exchange Program giving away candies and signing up people for a door prize giveaway. Lorraine Walker will be selling cookies for the Historical Society at the Depot as well.
The following featured artists: Gene “IRONMAN” Smith (Metal Sculptures), Bryan Bramblett (Wildlife drawings), Janet Funk (Scratchboard Art), Jay Laxton (Native American Ceramics), Crystal Goertzen (Horse Paintings), Rick Parker (Stain Glass, Paintings, & Sculptures), Sandy Magrath (Acrylic Paintings), Kaci King-Hoppman (Abstract Mix Mediums), and Pastor Dan Smith (Ceramic Dragons) will be in the PVAC Building located at 220 W. Paul Ave.
Also inside the building there will be: Wink & Weld Permanent Jewelry, Dancing Rabbit Creek Winery will be having a wine tasting compliments of Arlen Williams, The Girl Scouts Troup 259 will be selling their famous cookies, Pride-Popcorn & Candies, and Pudgy Brown’s Food Truck selling their delicious burgers in front of 220 W. Paul Ave.
The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place will be featuring numerous artists: Irmgard Geul, Tania Landers, Tim Kenney, Tamara Sigler, and Lauri Ketchum will be featuring her rub out techniques. There will be the live music of Wayne Gibbs and John Huggans guitarists.
The following is PV merchants and their artists: The PV Chamber of Commerce – Bud Hardcastle signing his latest “The Hoax of That Let Jesse James Live” ; The Tag Office – Nichole Yeiser (Acrylic Paintings) & Svetlana Fedlily (Ukrainian Pieces , Acrylic and Watercolor Paintings); Perfectly Reset has numerous artists with booths of their art including Susan Diann Designs and Rhonda Nolen’s art; Valley Blossom –Allison Dunham (pressed flowers); White Feather – Terry Southard demonstrating sculpturing; Daisy Patch – Rita Hines-Fryar (scratch art, oil and acrylic paintings); Blooming Crazy- Amanda Upton (Photography)and the Valley Trophy and Gifts will be open for shopping.
