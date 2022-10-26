Oklahoma has a “minuscule” vaccine uptake rate among toddlers despite concerns about an expected rise in COVID-19 cases this winter that could sicken thousands of small children, experts said.
Since the federal Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization in mid-June for both Pfizer and Moderna’s toddler vaccines, Oklahoma has administered 13,152 doses, the state Health Department said Tuesday in response to a request from CNHI Oklahoma.
The agency said 2.6% of children under 5 have received at least one COVID-19 dose. Of those, 65.7% have completed their vaccination series. There are about 247,170 children under age 5 living in Oklahoma, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
The COVID-19 vaccination rate for children under five is a “minuscule” 200 doses per week, said Dr. David Kendrick, department chair of medical informatics at the OU School of Community Medicine. Children ages 5 to 17, meanwhile, are tracking at about 23,000 doses, he said.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 toddler vaccine is approved for children ages 6 months to 5 years and Moderna’s vaccine for 6 months to 6 years. Pfizer’s toddler vaccine requires three doses while Moderna’s requires two.
Dr. Jean Hausheer, head of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition COVID-19 task force, said physicians are still battling misinformation that started early in the pandemic when the public was told that children either couldn’t get the virus or really weren’t affected by it. She said everyone knows now that children are affected.
“As we moved across the different variants, more and more children have been affected,” said Dr. Donna Tyungu, an Oklahoma pediatrician. “That hurt a lot of us as pediatricians because the early discussions were all that children are spared or children are immune or all of these things, which is absolutely not the case.”
Tyungu said increasing the toddler vaccination rate has proven “a significant challenge” because while parents are amenable to traditional vaccines, they’ll absolutely say no to COVID and the flu.
“There are some people who are absolutely opposed, and that’s very unfortunate because the vaccine is safe,” Tyungu said. “And we can see that it’s effective.”
She said an unfortunate consequence of such a low vaccination rate in children is that they can’t verbalize if they’re experiencing long-term symptoms from COVID-19 like loss of smell or taste.
Tyungu said doctors also are seeing more and more young children hospitalized with secondary COVID-19 illnesses. She said when people get a viral infection, their risk of being hospitalized from other secondary bacterial infections increases.
She said children do have a decreased morbidity and mortality to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they should be exposed to new COVID-19 variants over and over.
Some parents may also be struggling to find the vaccine or someone willing to administer it. CNHI Oklahoma recently contacted pharmacies in the Oklahoma City area. Some locations either said they don’t vaccinate children under 5 or were temporarily out of it. Some locations indicated they had plenty of doses and appointments for children five or older.
In a statement, the state Department of Health said that vaccines can be found at “local county health departments, some pharmacies and other providers across the state.”
“The vaccine for this age group is not required, but supply is available for parents or guardians who choose to vaccinate their child/children,” the agency said.
The department recommended parents visit vaccines.gov to find availability for their toddlers or vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
The vaccines.gov website though listed just 18 locations within 100 miles of Oklahoma City’s Capitol that had either the Moderna or Pfizer toddler vaccine available, but nearly every location noted that they don’t vaccinate children under 3.
An expanded search within 100 miles from Enid listed just three locations out of 50 — including two county health departments — that said they were able to vaccinate ages six month plus. Others told parents to call to check on age availability.
The vaccine scheduler showed no locations within 76 miles of Muskogee expressly willing to vaccinate children under 3, though some locations also suggested parents check age requirements.
Most county health departments indicated online that while they do have toddler vaccine in stock, they require parents to first call to verify age policies.
Oklahoma’s vaccination website asks parents to confirm their children are at least 5-years-old to book an appointment.
The state Health Department said it urges parents to consult with their child’s healthcare provider to make the best decision for their child.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
