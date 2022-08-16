Festival to focus on films

Filmmakers unite and Pauls Valley is ground zero thanks to a local festival being organized for later this year to watch their work on the big screen.
Expected to come this fall is what’s called the Red Brick Road Film Festival – an idea created by Uraina Smith of Pauls Valley and Dathan Smith of Wynnewood.
The two aren’t related but they share a love of acting as Dathan is an actor and director, while Uraina has been involved in the performance arts with a few supporting parts and work behind the scenes in some productions here in Oklahoma.
“We got to talking and he said it was time to do a film festival, so we’re just going to do it,” Uraina said with a reference to Dathan.
“Pauls Valley has more brick roads than any city in the United States, so we decided to use that for this film festival.”
Right now their plans are to hold what they are calling the Red Brick Road Film Festival on Oct. 14-16 with a handful of Pauls Valley locations serving as the venues.
“We’ve also had several locations in Pauls Valley used for films,” she said.
“We wanted to highlight Pauls Valley as a destination for filmmakers. We thought why not show off what our town as to offer and the potential Pauls Valley has for filmmakers.
“This is meant to serve filmmakers and we’re also serving the community.”
The way it’s going to work is filmmakers can submit their work to a specific online site where in the end a group of people now working in the industry will serve as judges.
There will also be a variety of awards presented for things like best actors and fan favorites.
So far a “wide array” of films, more than 20 in all, have already been submitted ranging from short films to anime to documentaries.
When the three-day festival rolls around there will be at least four locations for the public to view the work – the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center, Royal Twin Theater, Stark Art Gallery and Toy and Action Figure Museum.
“We not only have filmmakers excited about it, but we’re hoping to get the community excited about it,” Uraina said.
“We’re hoping people will come and watch these films and support the filmmakers, who have poured all their effort and sweat and imagination into the work.
“We’re also hoping to work with the local hotels and maybe get some discounts to the people coming in from out of town for the film festival.”
