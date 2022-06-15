For one event in Pauls Valley the sight of a noodler standing on stage holding up their monster-sized catfish catch is about as summer as it gets around these parts.
The noodlers, the fish and all the fixings are set to fill the local Wacker Park this coming weekend.
It will be the 22nd annual Okie Noodling Tournament starting out with admission required live music on Friday night, June 17 followed by an all-day festival of noodling, fun activities and more live music, this time for free, to wrap things up Saturday, June 18.
Even with fun being at the center of the whole event, local tourism director Ledbetter says the thing that needs to be remembered is this tournament is about noodling and the people who actually get in the water and catch those really big fish with their own hands.
“People come from all over the world to showcase the sport. It’s a fun event; really neat sport,” she said.
“The bands are a great addition, but I don’t want to lose sight of what this is all about and that’s having the noodlers come in for a noodling tournament.”
The event got started when the late Phil Henderson organized the very first Okie Noodling event in the parking lot of Bob’s Pig Shop.
It wasn’t long before the event and noodling as a sport began to get noticed as film crews came from all over the world to check it out for themselves.
After all, it was something new to many to learn that noodling involved really big fish being pulled out of the water by noodlers with their bare hands.
In fact, just last year the biggest catch came with a fish weighing in at just over 63 pounds, although in past years the top catfish was even bigger.
With the popularity of the sport growing and thousands of people coming out for the tournament each summer, the event was moved to the larger Wacker Park.
As in the past literally thousands of folks will likely find their way into the local park, which officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, June 17 as the Read Southall Band will take the stage for a concert, along with Carson Jeffery.
Admission for this first night of music is $12.50 with advance tickets available online and $15 the night of the concert.
A full slate of activities are again featured for the all-day Okie Noodling Tournament on Saturday, June 18.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Cornhole tournament led by the American Cornhole Association.
• Noon to 6 p.m. – Live noodling demonstrations and fish weigh-ins.
• 1 p.m. – PV Chamber of Commerce watermelon crawl.
• 3 p.m. – Men’s only wet T-shirt contest.
• 3 to 8 p.m. – Cornhole tournament.
• 4 p.m. – Chamber Kid’s Catfish Eating Competition.
• 6 p.m. – 2022 Okie Noodling Queen Competition.
• 6 p.m. – A free concert featuring the Josh Abbott Band, along with Grady Spencer and the Work.
• 7:30 p.m. – Tournament winners announced.
•••
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other local agencies are looking to put a real wrap on the noodling event with a sobriety checkpoint scheduled from 11 p.m. Saturday night, June 18 through to about 1 p.m. Sunday morning.
The site of the checkpoint is expected to be at U.S. Highway 77 as it connects to Wacker Park.
