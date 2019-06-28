An interactive science, technology, engineering and mathematics workshop will give girls currently in or entering middle school a look into exciting careers in STEM fields. This will be a weeklong event taking place July 8-12 at the Chickasaw Nation STEM Academy in Ada.
Workshops are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, and lunch will be provided.
Students will get first-hand experiences with activities provided by STEM professionals. The day camp is open to sixth- to ninth-grade girls.
Activities planned include lectures, field trips and robotics. Session topics currently include meteorology, agriculture, hydrology, medicine (including veterinary), geology and biomedical engineering.
Afternoon sessions will include LEGO robot design, building and programming.
Students must RSVP by July 5.
For more information or to register, contact the STEM Academy at STEM@Chickasaw.net, or 580-272-5579.
