Felony Proceedings Filed As Of 2:30 Pm. Aug. 12 In Pontotoc County District Court
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Bottorff, Christopher Mathew; Embezzlement (Felony)
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Carrell, Dustin S.; Possession Of Firearm After Former Felony Conviction
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Crosby, Logan Greer; Arson, Fourth Degree
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Fenton, Jamie Lynn; Extortion By Means Not Amounting To Robbery
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Lucido, Christopher Peter; Larceny Of Merchandise From Retailer (Felony)
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Powell, James Lynn; Arson, Fourth Degree
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Smith, John Harvey; Falsely Personate Another To Create Liability
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Stowe, Jennifer Elaine; Assault, Battery, Or A & B W/Dangerous Weapon
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Swallow, Ronald Dean Jr.; Driving Under The Influence Of Alcohol 3Rd Or Sub
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Tatum, Marcus James; 1. Assault, Battery, Or A & B W/Dangerous Weapon, 2. Malicious Injury To Property - Over $1000. (Felony)
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Twilligear, Cole David; 1. Robbery First Degree, 2. Assault, Battery, Or A & B W/Dangerous Weapon
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Whitwell, Eddie W.; Failure To Register As A Sexual Offender
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Williams, Randy Eweun; Domestic Assault & Battery By Strangulation
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Woods, David Keith; Assault And Battery With Dangerous Weapon
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Zukosky, Trinda J; Felony Value-False Pretense/ Bogus Check/ Con Game
