Felony proceedings filed as of 1 p.m. April 15 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Singleton, Michael David; domestic assault & battery by strangulation, 2nd & sub.
State of Oklahoma vs. Whitfield, Kimmet Ladun; stalking in violation of court order.
State of Oklahoma vs. Stanford, Rebecca Lynn; malicious injury to property - over $1000. (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Nolen, Kendra Marie; malicious injury to property - over $1000. (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Campbell, Chase; domestic abuse - assault and battery-2nd and sub. (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Mcneely, Gonzalo; domestic abuse - assault and battery-2nd and sub. (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Ericsson, Lacey Allen; larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Ross, Weston Nash; possession of imitation firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Williams, Justin Leroy; 1. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, 2. conspiracy (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Presley, Darius Alexander; 1. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, 2. conspiracy (felony).
