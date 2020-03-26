Felony proceedings filed as of 10:30 a.m. March 25 in Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Ortiz, Marcus Javier Trent; 1. Domestic assault & battery by strangulation, 2. Domestic abuse - assault & battery (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Tatum, Joanna Marie; unlawful poss of controlled drug w/ intent to distribute 3rd sub.
State of Oklahoma vs. Franklin, Colton Riley; burglary, second degree (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Mccarty, Chad Aaron; actual physical control of vehicle under the influence (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Norton, Jeffrey Blane; domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Blevins, david william; domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Nolen, Nathan Paul; 1. Manslaughter, first degree, 2. Manslaughter, first degree, 3. Dui with bac of .08 Or more - great bodily injury (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Martin, James Robert; sexual battery.
State of Oklahoma vs. Jackson, James Franklin; driving under the influence of alcohol 3rd or sub.
State of Oklahoma vs. Cook, Stephen Ray; domestic abuse - assault and battery-2nd and sub. (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Paton, Justin Lee; larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Jones, James Daniel Iii; 1. Trafficking in illegal drugs (meth), 2. Possess firearm during commission of a felony.
State of Oklahoma vs. Mendez Lopez, Cleofas; rape - 1st degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Tate, Justin William; driving a m/v under the influence of drugs (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Penagos, Shadow Danyelle; driving m/v under the influence of drugs 2nd sub(felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Roberts, Jacob Anthony; domestic a & b by strangulation.
