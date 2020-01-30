Felony proceedings filed as of 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Pruett, Billy Bob; possession of stolen vehicle
State of Oklahoma vs. Privett, Brandy Elaine; driving m/v under the influence of drugs 2nd sub (felony)
State of Oklahoma vs. Magby, Brandie Shane; larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (felony)
State of Oklahoma vs. Jackson, Dawn Rana; possession of stolen vehicle
State of Oklahoma vs. Gonzalez Hernandez, Fabian; domestic assault and battery by strangulation
State of Oklahoma vs. Crewse, Jeremy Edward; endangering others while attempt to elude police officer (felony)
State of Oklahoma vs. Coffman, Ronnie Eugene; felony value-false pretense/ bogus check/ con game
State of Oklahoma vs. Canada, Noah Wyatt; felony value- 2 or more bogus checks together
State of Oklahoma vs. Canada, Noah Wyatt; computer fraud/unlaw. use of computer/system (felony)
State of Oklahoma vs. Brown, Preston Avery; burglary, second degree (felony)
