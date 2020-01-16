Felony proceedings filed as of 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Colby, Bryttani; 1. grand larceny 2. conspiracy (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Coffell, Bradley Jay Jr. 1. grand larceny 2. conspiracy (felony) 3. malicious injury to property - over $1,000. (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Crosby, Jeffrey Tyler; burglary, second degree (felony) 2. burglary in the 3rd degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Payne, Larry Joe Jr. larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Evans, Chassity Bray; child neglect.
State of Oklahoma vs. Thomas, Devin Anthony; larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Bozeman, Nathan Don; domestic a & b by strangulation.
