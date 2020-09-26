Felony proceedings filed as of 1 p.M. Sept. 24 In pontotoc county district court
State of Oklahoma vs. Blanton, Sarah Dyan; aggravated assault & battery (felony)
State of Oklahoma vs. Crewse, Bonnie; unauthorized use of a vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Cruz, Marcus Leandrol; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Edwards, Dawn Leah; bringing contraband(weap./Explos/drugs/intox bev/money)into jail
State of Oklahoma vs. Valdez, Emanuel Aaron; aggravated assault & battery (felony)
State of Oklahoma vs. Whitehead, april dawn; felony value- 2 or more bogus checks together
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.