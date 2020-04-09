Felony proceedings filed as of 3:30 p.m. April 8 in Pontotoc County District Court.
State of Oklahoma vs. Sorrells, Michael Don; lewd or indecent acts to child under 16.
State of Oklahoma vs. Crewse, Bonnie; possession of stolen vehicle.
State of Oklahoma vs. Morris, Alicia Gayle; battery/assault and battery on police officer (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. West, Keith Allen; larceny from house.
State of Oklahoma vs. Cummings, Madly Love; burglary, second degree (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hallum, Jeremiah Vernon; domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Cannizzaro, Zachary John; conspiracy (felony).
