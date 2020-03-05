Felony proceedings filed as of 12:30 p.m. on March 4 in Pontotoc County District Court

State of Oklahoma vs. Billey, Kaley; child endangerment by driving under the influence of intox sub.

State of Oklahoma vs. Billy, Aric Kane; robbery first degree.

State of Oklahoma vs. Bray, Jeremy David; stalking in violation of court order.

State of Oklahoma vs. Hatton, Christopher Ryan; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse.

State of Oklahoma vs. Hulbutta, Iris Rae; 1. assault with a dangerous weapon, 2. assault & battery on police officer (felony).

State of Oklahoma vs. Miller, Jamsey Lynn; driving m/v while under influence of alcohol (2nd & sub) (mun).

State of Oklahoma vs. Standlee, Bobby Mae; 1. Assault & battery w/dangerous weapon, 2. Assault & battery w/dangerous weapon.

State of Oklahoma vs. Stonecipher, Lucas Charles Iii; child abuse

