Felony proceedings filed as of 12:30 p.m. on March 4 in Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Billey, Kaley; child endangerment by driving under the influence of intox sub.
State of Oklahoma vs. Billy, Aric Kane; robbery first degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Bray, Jeremy David; stalking in violation of court order.
State of Oklahoma vs. Hatton, Christopher Ryan; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse.
State of Oklahoma vs. Hulbutta, Iris Rae; 1. assault with a dangerous weapon, 2. assault & battery on police officer (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Miller, Jamsey Lynn; driving m/v while under influence of alcohol (2nd & sub) (mun).
State of Oklahoma vs. Standlee, Bobby Mae; 1. Assault & battery w/dangerous weapon, 2. Assault & battery w/dangerous weapon.
State of Oklahoma vs. Stonecipher, Lucas Charles Iii; child abuse
