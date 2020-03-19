Felony Proceedings Filed as of 11:30 a.m. March 18 in Pontotoc County District Court
State Of Oklahoma vs. Cummings, Madly Love; computer fraud/unlaw. Use of computer/system (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Evans, Michael Lorin; possession of child pornography.
State of Oklahoma vs. Hamilton, Adam Blake; uttering a forged instrument.
State of Oklahoma vs. Hamilton, Dee Anna; assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hampton, Brian David; 1. Embezzlement (felony), 2. Computer fraud/unlaw. Use of computer/system (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Herman, Dustin Lee; domestic a & b by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Jones, Kelsey Marie; computer fraud/unlaw. Use of computer/system (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Key, Kerrie Marie; bring contraband (weap/explosive/drugs/intox bev./Beer/$)into jail.
State of Oklahoma vs. Kizer, Darrell Ray Sr.; Uttering a forged instrument.
State of Oklahoma vs. Mccoy, Shon Gregory; kidnapping.
State of Oklahoma vs. Parker, Jimmy Keith; burglary in the 3rd degree, six counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.