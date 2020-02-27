Felony proceedings filed as of 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 in Pontotoc County District Court
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Montgomery, Jamie Carrell; Sexual Battery
•State Of Oklahoma Vs. Stinnett, Christian Dean; Battery/Assault & Battery On Police Officer
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Larry, Jeremiah Joseph; Robbery 1 By Force
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Franklin, Colton Riley; Robbery 1 By Force
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Graninger, Toby Joe; Burglary In The 3Rd Degree
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Harris, Matthew Preston; Computer Fraud/Unlaw. Use Of Computer/System (Fel)
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Tejeda, Edwin Nathaniel; Embezzlement (Felony)
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Dickinson, Randy Lynn Jr; Computer Fraud/Unlaw. Use Of Computer/System (Fel)
•State Of Oklahoma Vs. Parker, Jimmy Keith; Burgalary In The 3Rd Degree
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Factor, Terry Oxford; Poss Of Contraband (Weapons/Explosives/Drugs/Beer/Money) By Inmate
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Cooper, Brandon Sean; Poss Of Contraband (Weapons/Explosives/Drugs/Beer/Money) By Inmate
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Walker, Daniel David; Intimidation Of Witness
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Canada, Noah Wyatt; Computer Fraud/Unlaw. Use Of Computer/System (Fel)
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Carwile, Hugh Elliott Iii; Burglary - 1St Degree
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Hulbutta, Iris Rae; 1. Assault With A Dangerous Weapon 2. Assault & Battery On Police Officer (Felony)
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Miller, Jamsey Lynn; Driving M/V Under Influence Of Drugs 2Nd & Sub (Mun) (Felony)
• State Of Oklahoma Vs. Hatton, Christopher Ryan; Domestic Abuse - Prior Pattern Of Physical Abuse
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.