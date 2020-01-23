Felony proceedings filed as of 11 a.m. Jan. 22 in Pontotoc County District Court.
State of Oklahoma vs. Bond, Jacob Nathaniel; child endangerment by driving under the influence
State of Oklahoma vs. Clifford, Dakota Joseph; bringing contraband(weap./Explos./drugs/intox. bev./money)into jail
State of Oklahoma vs. Cravens, Tammy Lynn; driving a m/v while under influence alcohol 2nd sub. (fel.)(mun.)
State of Oklahoma vs. Davis, Taylor; driving m/v while under influence alcohol agg. (2nd sub.) (fel.)
State of Oklahoma vs. Lawson, Shawn David; endangering others while attempt to elude police officer (felony)
State of Oklahoma vs. Orr, Jesse Wayne Knight; 1. Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (fel.), 2. Grand larceny
State of Oklahoma vs. Prince, Beau Daniel Lee; driving m/v under the influence of drugs 2nd sub.(fel.)
State of Oklahoma vs. Privett, Brandy Elaine; driving m/v under the influence of drugs 2nd sub.(fel.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.