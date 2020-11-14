Felony proceedings filed as of 10 a.m Nov. 11 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State Of Oklahoma vs. Baker, Amy Victoria; driving A M/V while under the influence of alcohol (2nd or sub).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Balch, John Bradley Chance; arson, second degree.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Brown, Darren James; computer fraud/unlaw. Use of computer/system (felony).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Conklin, Hunter Wade; embezzlement (felony).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Davis, Trenton Cole; 1. possession of stolen vehicle 2. larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (felony) 3. grand larceny.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Dunigan, Randal Lee; 1. possession of firearm after former felony conviction, 2. committing felony with firearm with defaced id number.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Goodwin, Shelley Renee; child endangerment by driving under the influence.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Green, John James; larceny of automobile, aricraft, or other motor vehicle (felony).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Hatton, Bradley R.; assault, battery, or a & b w/dangerous weapon.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Henry, Marcus James; stalking - 2nd offense.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Hunter, Floyd Perry Ii; domestic abuse - assault and battery-2nd and sub. (felony).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Jackson, Bobby J.; driving under the influence of intoxicating substance (felony).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Kirby, Kyle Ray; driving under the influence of drugs (mun) (felony).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Laxton, Christopher; driving A M/V while under influence alcohol 2nd sub (felony)(mun).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Northcutt, Destanie Renae; embezzlement (felony).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Pearce, Jason William Thomas; assault & battery w/deadly weapon.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Nickolas James; soliciting sexual conduct or comm. w/ minor by use of tech.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Spain, Clayton William; 1. Endangering others while eluding/attempt to elude po, 2. Assault, battery, or a & b w/dangerous weapon, 3. Assault, battery, or a & b w/dangerous weapon, 4. Larceny of automobile, aricraft, or other motor vehicle (felony).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Stalnaker, Rebecca Lynn; possession of stolen vehicle.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Swallow, Justin L.; 1. Burglary, second degree (felony), 2. Unauthorized use of a vehicle (felony).
State Of Oklahoma vs. Templeman, Randall Roy Jr; domestic a & b by strangulation.
State Of Oklahoma vs. Tyler, Jaxon; 1. Pornography- procure/produce/dist./Possess juvenile pornography, 2. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16, 3. Pornography- procure/produce/dist./Possess juvenile pornography. 4. Pornography- procure/produce/dist./Possess juvenile pornography, 5. Pornography- procure/produce/dist./Possess juvenile pornography, 6. Pornography- procure/produce/dist./Possess juvenile pornography, 7. Performing lewd act in presence of minor, 8. Pornography- procure/produce/dist./Possess juvenile pornography, 9. Rape, second degree, 10. Rape, second degree, 11. Rape by instrumentation.
