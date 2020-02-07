Felony Proceedings Filed As Of 9:30 A.m. Feb. 6 In Pontotoc County District Court
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Bond, Jacob Nathaniel; Feloniously Pointing Firearm
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Brown, Brehana Danielle; Larceny Of Controlled Dangerous Substance (Felony)
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Culberson, Houston James; 1. Assault, Battery, Or A & B W/Dangerous Weapon; 2. Domestic Assault & Battery W/Dangerous Weapon
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Lamb, Rebecca Dean; Assault & Battery W/Dangerous Weapon
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Orr, Jesse Wayne Knight; Unlawful Possession Of Controlled Drug W/Intent To Distribute
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Teel, Chasen Michael; Domestic Assault & Battery By Strangulation
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Young, Demarcus Kentrell; Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Drug W/Intent To Distribute.
