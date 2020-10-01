Felony proceedings filed as of 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 In Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Baldinger, Mackenzie Spenser; 1. Domestic abuse - assault and battery-2nd and sub. (felony), 2. Domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Bottorff, Christopher Mathew; apc 2nd sub (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Brown, Cameron Lee; 1. Conspiracy (felony), 2. Burglary in the 3rd degree
State of Oklahoma vs. Chick, Candi Sue; bringing contraband(weap./Explos/drugs/intox bev/money)into jail.
State of Oklahoma vs. East, Trenton Doolen; 1. Conspiracy (felony), 2. Burglary in the 3rd degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Gray, Meleaia Dawn; 1. Computer fraud/unlaw. Use of computer/system (felony), 2. Uttering forged instrument (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hebb, Abigail Jane; possession of stolen vehicle.
State of Oklahoma vs. Jay, Robert Lewis; possession of stolen vehicle.
State of Oklahoma vs. Johnson, Aaron Joseph; arson, 2nd degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Knighten, Desmond Cole; possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Marmon, Johnny; driving m/v under the influence of drugs 2nd sub (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Mcintosh, Talon Ray; possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication.
State of Oklahoma vs. Ragland, Rhett Steven martin; 1. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, 2. Poss contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intox bev/beer/money).
State of Oklahoma vs. Stroud, Bryce Randall; . Conspiracy (felony), 2. Burglary in the 3rd degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Valdez, Emanuel Aaron; aggravated assault & battery (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Walker, Ryan; driving a m/v while under influence alcohol 2nd sub (felony)(mun).
State of Oklahoma vs. Watham, Carl Junior ii; malicious injury to property - over $1000. (Felony)
State of Oklahoma vs. Worcester, Michael Lee; endangering others while eluding/attempt to elude police.
