Felony proceedings filed as of 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 in Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Bowen, William Clyde; 1. Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (fel), 2. Grand larceny.
State of Oklahoma vs. Gosvenor, Thompson George; failure to register as a sexual offender.
State of Oklahoma vs. Green, John James; possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Hamilton, David Alexander; falsely personate another to create liability (2).
State of Oklahoma vs. Jim, Kevin Todd; driving a m/v while under the influence of alcohol (2nd or sub).
State of Oklahoma vs. Smart, Shannon Dewayne; 1. Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (fel), 2. Grand larceny.
State of Oklahoma vs. Warner, Jordan Lee #667245; uttering a forged instrument.
