Felony proceedings filed as of 2 p.m. Sept. 16 in Pontotoc County district court:

State of Oklahoma vs. Eaves, Chadwick Dakota; 1. Rape by instrumentation- second degree, 2. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.

State of Oklahoma vs. Forbis, Rayce Lane; burglary - 1st degree.

State of Oklahoma vs. Gosvenor, Thompson George; battery/assault & battery on police officer.

State of Oklahoma vs. Graninger, Toby Joe; driving under the influence of drugs (mun) (felony).

State of Oklahoma vs. Harper, Rokki Lawan; protective order violation after prior conviction (felony).

State of Oklahoma vs. Hunt, Kendra Leanne; falsely personate another to create liability.

State of Oklahoma vs. Thompson, Samuel Aaron; rape - first degree (victim under age 14).

