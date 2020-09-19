Felony proceedings filed as of 2 p.m. Sept. 16 in Pontotoc County district court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Eaves, Chadwick Dakota; 1. Rape by instrumentation- second degree, 2. Lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.
State of Oklahoma vs. Forbis, Rayce Lane; burglary - 1st degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Gosvenor, Thompson George; battery/assault & battery on police officer.
State of Oklahoma vs. Graninger, Toby Joe; driving under the influence of drugs (mun) (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Harper, Rokki Lawan; protective order violation after prior conviction (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hunt, Kendra Leanne; falsely personate another to create liability.
State of Oklahoma vs. Thompson, Samuel Aaron; rape - first degree (victim under age 14).
