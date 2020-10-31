Felony proceedings filed as of 10 a.m. Oct. 28 In Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Allen, Christopher Daniel; driving M/V while under influence of alcohol (2nd & sub) (mun)
State of Oklahoma vs. Anderson, Roger Kenneth; 1. unlawful poss. Of controlled drug w/intent to distribute, 2. possession of firearm after former felony conviction, 3. possess firearm during commission of a felony.
State of Oklahoma vs. Casey, Aia Shandelle; 1. knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (felony), 2. conspiracy (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Crawford, Larry Bruce; computer fraud/unlaw. Use of computer/system (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Morgan, Brandon Keith; driving A M/V while under the influence of alcohol (2nd or sub).
State of Oklahoma vs. Ruhl, Jessica Lynn; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Scott, Tavaris D; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse.
State of Oklahoma vs. Van Horn, Josh B; felony value- 2 or more bogus checks together.
State of Oklahoma vs. Watham, Carl Jr.; 1. Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (felony), 2. Conspiracy (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Worcester, Treston Wayne; 1. burglary in the 3rd degree (2).
