Felony proceedings filed as of 12:30 pm. Oct 14 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Buck, Jason d; 1. Endangering others while eluding/attempt. Elude p/o (felony), 2. Child endangerment by driving under the influence.
State of Oklahoma vs. East, Trenton Doolen; larceny from house.
State of Oklahoma vs. Moody, Timothy Ray; unlawful possession of controlled drug w/intent to distribute.
State of Oklahoma vs. Murguia, Noe Lee; battery/assault & battery on police officer.
State of Oklahoma vs. Trujillo, Anthony David; stalking in violation of court order.
State of Oklahoma vs. Watham, Carl Junior ii; malicious injury to property - over $1000. (Felony).
