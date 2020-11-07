Felony proceedings filed as of 3 p.m. Nov. 4 In Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Bond, Jacob Nathaniel; 1. burglary, second degree (felony), 2. conspiracy (felony), 3. unlawful possession of controlled drug w/intent to distribute.
State of Oklahoma vs. Chick, Candi Sue; uttering forged instrument (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Collins, Jacob Conner; soliciting sexual conduct or comm. w/ minor by use of tech.
State of Oklahoma vs. Davis, Brooke Ashley; uttering forged instrument (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Garrett, Ashley Ann; larceny from house.
State of Oklahoma vs. Green, John James; unlawful possession of controlled drug w/intent to distribute.
State of Oklahoma vs. Knighten, desmond cole; burglary in the 3rd degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Ragland, Rhett Steven Martin; assault & battery w/deadly weapon.
State of Oklahoma vs. Reina, Pablo; driving m/v under the influence of alcohol & drugs 2nd sub (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Yockey, Justin Michael; 1. unlawful poss of controlled drug w/intent to distribute-meth, 2. possess firearm during commission of a felony.
