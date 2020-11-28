Felony proceedings filed as of 9 a.m. Nov. 24 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Annanders, Carl W; financial exploitation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Annanders, Patricia Michelle; financial exploitation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Culberson, Javier Muniz; domestic abuse - assault and battery-2nd and sub. (felony)
State of Oklahoma .vs. Delaney, Shane Michael; 1. Burglary, Second Degree (Felony), 2. Larceny of Automobile, Aircraft, Or Other Motor Vehicle (Fel)
State of Oklahoma vs. Factor, Jared Dewayne; driving a m/v while under the influence of alcohol (2nd or sub).
State of Oklahoma vs. Foster, Taloa; driving a m/v while under the influence of alcohol (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Franklin, Jonathon Jamel; domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Hodge, Joshua Cliff; 1. Trafficking in illegal drugs, 2. Possess firearm during commission of a felony.
State of Oklahoma vs. Jacobs, Marcus; computer fraud/unlaw. Use of computer/system (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Jones, Darrell Alan Jr; 1. Aggravated assault & battery (felony), 2. assault, battery, or a & b w/dangerous weapon, 3. violation of mary rippy violate crime registration act.
State of Oklahoma vs. Loman, Billy Ervin; failure to register as a sexual offender.
State of Oklahoma vs. Nunn, Aaron Dewayne; domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Olson, Juston D.; Trafficking in illegal drugs.
State of Oklahoma vs. Parks, Helen Marie; indecent exposure.
