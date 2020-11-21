Felony proceedings filed as of 10 a.m. Nov. 18 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Foster, Taloa; driving a m/v while under the influence of alcohol (felony)
State of Ok.lahoma vs. Franklin, Jonathon Jamel; domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Griffin, Keyono Bryce; burglary, second degree (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Nunn, Aaron Dewayne; domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Parks, Helen Marie; indecent exposure.
State of Oklahoma vs. Tatum, Crystal Lynn; driving M/V under influence of drugs 2nd & sub (mun) (felony).
