Felony proceedings filed as of 9 a.M. May 7 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Venegas, Miranda Louise; child endangerment by permitting presence in vehicle driver is imp.
State of Oklahoma vs. Reames, Kimberley Dawn; forgery, second degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Gomez, Hawkta; assault and/or battery w/dangerous weapon.
State of Oklahoma vs. Horvath, Dakota Blue; child endangerment by driving under the influence.
State of Oklahoma vs. Workman, James Craig; possession of stolen vehicle.
State of Oklahoma vs. Howry, jJered; escape from arrest or detention (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Sites, Gretchen Shia; embezzlement (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Caywood, Derrick J; 1. larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle (felony), 2. Knowingly concealing stolen property (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hunter, Floyd Perry Iii; assault, battery, or a & b w/dangerous weapon
State of Oklahoma vs. Yargee, Fuscvtv; conspiracy (felony).
