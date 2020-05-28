Felony proceedings filed as of 10 a.m. May 27 in Pontotoc County District Court:

State of Oklahoma Vs. Dewitt, Donald Wayne; Burglary, second degree (felony)

State of Oklahoma vs. Frizzell, Zachary Wayne; driving a m/v while under the influence of alcohol (2nd or sub)

State of Oklahoma vs. Mcdonald, Jefferson Lee; Endangering others while eluding/attempt to elude police.

State of Oklahoma vs. Stanford, Rebecca Lynn; falsely personate another to create liability.

State of Oklahoma vs. Teel, Meriah Nicole; unlawful possession of controlled drug w/intent to distribute.

