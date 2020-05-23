Felony proceedings filed as of 10:30 a.m May 20 in Pontotoc County District Court
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Braun, Brandi Nicole; Malicious Injury To Property - Over $1000. (Felony)
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Franklin, Khristian Dion; 1. Unlawful Poss. Of Controlled Drug W/Intent To Distribute, 2. Acquire Proceeds From Drug Activity
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Grant, Douglas Lee; Assault And Battery With Dangerous Weapon
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Gray, Jason Michael; Assault, Battery, Or A & B W/Dangerous Weapon
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Lamb, Ronnie Lee; Possession Of Child Pornography
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Myrick, Bret Benton; Feloniously Pointing Firearm
State Of Oklahoma Vs. Smith, Matthew Alexander; Assault, Battery, Or A & B W/Dangerous Weapon
State Of Oklahoma Vs. White, Stephanie; Child Abuse
