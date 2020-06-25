Felony proceedings filed as of 10:30 a.m. June 24 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Talley, William Marshall; embezzlement of rental property.
State of Oklahoma vs. Dennis, Demon Wannee; trafficking in illegal drugs.
State of Oklahoma vs. Ortiz, Marcus Javier Trent; domestic A & B by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Privett, Wayne D; protective order violation (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Dveney, Travace Dean; burglary, second degree (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Luckey, A. V. Jr; child abuse.
State of Oklahoma vs. Brown, Colin James; Driving A M/V while under the influence of alcohol (2nd or sub).
State of Oklahoma vs. Wilson, Jonathan Christian; burgalary in the 3rd degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Clifford, Dayton Lynn; assault & battery w/deadly weapon.
State of Oklahoma vs. Nunn, John Thomas Jr; endangering others while eluding police officer.
