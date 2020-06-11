Felony proceedings filed as of 11 a.m. June 10 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Goodwin, Ashley Lanette Sexton; driving m/v under the influence of alcohol & drugs 2nd sub(felony).
State oOklahoma vs. Ingram, Piper M.; felony value-false pretense/ bogus check/ con game.
State of Oklahoma vs. Mcdaniel, Terry Wayne Jr; driving A M/V under influence of drugs (mun) felony.
State of Oklahoma vs. Osborn, Dakota Bryce; child abuse.
State of Oklahoma vs. Parker, Jimmy Keith; burglary in the 3rd degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Ross, Weston Nash; possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Silmon, Mark Alan; 1. Driving A M/V while under influence alcohol 2nd sub (felony)(mun), 2. Unauthorized use of a vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Wheeler, Phillip John; falsely personate another to create liability.
