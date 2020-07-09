Felony proceedings filed as of 10 a.m. July 8 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Daffern, Braxton Caleb; failure to register as a sexual offender.
State of Oklahoma vs. Graham, Justin G.; 1. Burglary, second degree (felony), 2. Conspiracy (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hurt, Robert Dale Jr; burglary, second degree (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Mckane, Christopher William; 1. Lewd molestation, 2. Lewd molestation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Willoughby, Sasha Raquel; bringing contraband(weap./Explos/drugs/intox bev/money) into jail.
