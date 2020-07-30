Felony proceedings filed as of 1 p.m. July 29 in Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Horvath, Dakota Blue; poss contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intox bev/beer/money).
State of Oklahoma vs. Jesse, Sherry Annette; bringing contraband (weap./Explos/drugs/intox bev/money) into jail.
State of Oklahoma vs. Latham, Harold Albert Jr; stalking in violation of court order.
State of Oklahoma vs. Mcguire, Rocky; failure to register as a sexual offender.
State of Oklahoma vs. Metheny, Troy Dale; 1. Burglary, second degree (felony), 2. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (felony), 3. Contributing to delinquency of minors (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Smith, Penny Ann; burglary - 1st degree.
State of Oklahoma vs. Watson, Rebecca Jean; larceny of an automobile.
State of Oklahoma vs. Young, Demarcus Kentrell; domestic abuse - assault & battery (felony).
