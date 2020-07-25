Felony proceedings filed as of 1:30 p.M. July 22 In Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Allen, Jeffrey Albert; driving A M/V while under influence alcohol 2nd sub (fel)(mun)
State of Oklahoma vs. Bevers, Carla Jaye; assault & battery on police officer (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Brock, Roy Allen; Driving A M/V while under the influence of alcohol (2nd or sub)
State of Oklahoma vs. Daniel, Jacob Ray; driving A M/V while under influence alcohol 2nd sub (felony)(mun)
State of Oklahoma vs. Drapeau, Jeremy Patrick; driving A M/V while under influence alcohol 2nd sub (felony)(mun).
State of Oklahoma vs. Hatcher, Linda Carol; unlaw. Poss. Controlled drug (meth) w/intent to distribute.
State of Oklahoma vs. Hawkins, Terry Wayne; falsely personate another to create liability.
State of Oklahoma vs. Odom, Misty Dawn; abuse by caretaker.
State of Oklahoma vs. Splawn, Shataya Dawn; child endangerment by driving under the influence.
