Felony proceedings filed as of 1:30 p.m. July 15 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Delany, Shane Michael; 1. Burglary, second degree (felony) 2. Malicious injury to property - over $1000. (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Drapeau, Jeremy Patrick; driving a m/v while under influence alcohol 2nd sub (felony)(mun).
State of Oklahoma vs. Gilbert, Dion Shane; 1. Assault & battery w/intent to kill, 2. Battery/assault & battery on police officer, 3. Battery/assault & battery on police officer, 4. Battery/assault & battery on police officer.
State of Oklahoma vs. Green, John James; 1. Conspiracy (felony), 2. Burglary in the 3rd degree, 3. Knowingly concealing stolen property (felony), 4. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Harden, Delbert Dwayne; 1. Assault, battery, or a & b w/dangerous weapon, 2. Domestic a & b by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Hill, Brian Don; aggravated assault & battery (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Johnson, Billy Jo **Pawn**; bringing contraband (weap./Explos/drugs/intox bev/money) into jail.
State of Oklahoma vs. Leatherman, John Troy; larceny of automobile, aricraft, or other motor vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Loveless, Jason Lynn; driving a m/v while under the influence of alcohol (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Malone, Jerry Dave; 1. Accessory to felony, 2. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Malone, Kevin Roy; 1. Conspiracy (felony), 2. Burglary in the 3rd degree, 3. Knowingly concealing stolen property (felony), 4. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Metheny, Troy Dale; possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle.
State of Oklahoma vs. Ragland, Rhett Steven Martin; poss of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/beer/money by inmate.
State of Oklahoma vs. Roy, Kellie Ann; 1. Burglary, second degree (felony), 2. Conspiracy (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Spencer, Lonny; driving m/v under the influence of drugs 2nd sub(felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Starns, Bodhi Chance; poss of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/beer/money by inmate.
