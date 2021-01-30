Felony proceedings filed as of 11 a.m. Jan. 26 in Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Davis, Brian Collin; driving a m/v while under influence alcohol 2nd sub (felony)(mun)
State of Oklahoma vs. Dillard, Justin Ray; 1. Possession of stolen vehicle, 2. Falsely personate another to create liability
State of Oklahoma vs. Holland, Calvin Presley; domestic assault & battery by strangulation
State of Oklahoma vs. Ingram, Silas Glenn; battery/assault & battery on police officer
State of Oklahoma vs. Martin, Earl Douglas II; domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm
State of Oklahoma vs. Pettit, Sierra Dawn; 1. Falsely personate another to create liability 2. Prisoner placing body fluid on government employee
State of Oklahoma vs. Thomas, Devin Anthony; attempted burglary first degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.