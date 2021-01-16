Felony proceedings filed as of 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 In Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Cochran, Freddie Dewise Jr; driving under the influence of alcohol 3rd or sub.
State of Oklahoma vs. Gray, William Parker Jimi Jr.; Possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Justus, Kyle; domestic assault & battery by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Malone, Jerry Dave; possession with intent to distribute.
State of Oklahoma vs. Martinez, Aaronanna; child neglect.
State of Oklahoma vs. Patterson, Raymond James; driving m/v under the influence of drugs 2nd sub(felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Runnels, Timmie Lee; 1. Kidnapping, 2. Shooting with intent to kill, 3. Possess firearm during commission of a felony, 4. Feloniously pointing firearm, 5. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
State of Oklahoma vs. Simpkins, Montelito Sanchez; lewd molestation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Thomas, Devin Anthony; possession of stolen vehicle.
State of Oklahoma vs. Williams, Nathanale Bryan; battery/assault & battery on police officer.
