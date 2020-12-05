Felony proceedings filed as of 10 a.m. Dec. 3 in Pontotoc County District Court:
State of Oklahoma vs. Choate, Tommy Dan; computer fraud/unlaw. Use of computer/system (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Dixon, Corey Deay; 1. arson, first degree, 2. child abuse, 3. Domestic a & b by strangulation.
State of Oklahoma vs. Fick, Niva Marie; driving M/V under the influence of drugs 2nd sub (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Stansfield, Nijel Jerome; unauthorized use of a vehicle (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Watts, Ural Lee; assault, battery, or a & b w/dangerous weapon.
