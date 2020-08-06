Felony proceedings filed as of 4:45 p.m. Aug. 5 in Pontotoc County District Court
State of Oklahoma vs. Andes, Bayleigh Marie; child endangerment by driving under the influence
State of Oklahoma vs. Bottorff, Christopher Mathew; embezzlement (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Cobb, Sheila Ann; driving m/v while under influence of drugs (3rd or sub) (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Lucido, Christopher peter; larceny of merchandise from retailer (felony).
State of Oklahoma vs. Pollard, Carolyn Joy; driving m/v under the influence of drugs 2nd sub(felony).
